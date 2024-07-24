LA Angels News: Keston Hiura DFA'd, draft pick gets huge overslot bonus, Jose Soriano
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels were boat-raced in the first game following the All-Star break, leading many fans to believe that the second half of the 2024 season was sure to be even worse that the first half.
But fortunately, the Angels have righted the ship over the last few games, and while the Halos are not coming close to sniffing the postseason, it's good see the club get back in the win column. LA has won three straight, including two in a row over the Seattle Mariners. But before the Angels got underway on Tuesday, the team made a few transactions.
LA Angels News: Luis Rengifo returns, Keston Hiura DFA'd
Luis Rengifo was back in the Angels lineup on Tuesday night, and performed quite well. The infielder went 1-for-4 with two RBI and helped lead the Halos to a 5-1 victory over the Mariners.
But with Rengifo's activation from the IL came the need to clear a roster spot. Infielder Keston Hiura was the roster causality after he was designated for assignment in order to recall Rengifo. Huira was phenomenal at Triple-A Salt Lake this season, but failed to replicate that level of success after being selected to the Angels' active roster. Hiura was 4-for-27 with a .296 OPS.
LA Angels News: 11th-round pick gets huge signing bonus
The Angels continue to sign a number of their draft picks from earlier this month and have until Aug. 1 to get them all under contract. Second-rounder Ryan Johnson, who was the Angels' compensatory pick for losing Shohei Ohtani, agreed to an over-slot deal with a $1.7 million signing bonus.
But 11th-rounder Trey Gregory-Alford signed for nearly $2 million. The $1.95 million signing bonus is the largest ever for an 11th-round pick. The Virginia recruit will now forgo his commitment to the Cavaliers and is officially a member of the Angels' organization.
LA Angels News: Jose Soriano continues to dominate
A lot has gone wrong for the Angels in 2024, but one thing they got right was moving reliever Jose Soriano into the starting rotation. The right-hander delivered another gem on Tuesday night against the Mariners after going nearly eight innings and allowing just one run on three hits.
In his last five starts, Soriano has logged nearly 31innings while maintaining a 3.23 ERA. Soriano has been step-for-step with fellow Angels' starter Tyler Anderson this season and offers Angels fans a ray of hope in what's been a lost campaign.