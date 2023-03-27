O'Hoppe and Thaiss making Opening Day roster appears set with Stassi update
For much of Los Angeles Angels' Spring Training, there has been discussion regarding who will be the catcher alongside Max Stassi to crack the Opening Day roster. Both Logan O'Hoppe and Matt Thaiss had solid springs.
O'Hoppe has more upside but is far more inexperienced. Thaiss hasn't done much with his MLB opportunities but is out of options. If he wouldn't make the roster, he'd likely get claimed off of waivers. Choosing between the guy who I believe is the better option right now and in the future, in O'Hoppe and a guy they wouldn't want to lose in Matt Thaiss is difficult, but it appears the Angels won't have to make that decision.
Stassi had been away from Angels camp dealing with a personal matter before playing in a minor league game yesterday in Arizona. The veteran left that game early with a hip issue and it appears he's unlikely to be ready for Opening day.
Logan O'Hoppe and Matt Thaiss both appear to be on Angels Opening Day roster with latest Max Stassi update
Hopefully everything is okay with Stassi's hip and especially his personal situation, but this does make the lives of Perry Minasian and the Angels' front office a bit easier.
Both Thaiss and O'Hoppe will have the opportunity to prove themselves to Phil Nevin and the Angels, and whoever wins that battle will likely stay on the roster for a while. O'Hoppe with his prospect status and upside would likely get a bulk of the starts, but Thaiss will get his chances for sure.
Having Stassi start the season on the Injured List will allow the Angels to only carry two catchers instead of three, and have someone like Andrew Wantz or potentially Jake Lamb make the team.
This will be O'Hoppe's chance to prove he's ready for big league action right now, and it'll be Thaiss' last chance to show Angels management that he belongs. It should be a fun battle.