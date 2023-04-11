Predicting the player to go down ahead of the Griffin Canning call-up
The Los Angeles Angels have played the first 10 games of the season without making a roster move, but that will change when they activate Griffin Canning off of the Injured List on Wednesday to start the series finale against the Nationals.
Tucker Davidson was initially projected to start but was needed in relief after another short Jose Suarez start. This means the Angels will turn to Griffin Canning to make his first start since July of 2021.
With Canning on the Injured List, the Angels will have to make a roster move to accommodate the call-up.
Predicting who the LA Angels send down for Griffin Canning
The Angels don't really have many choices when it comes to making roster moves. The only pitchers who have started games for the Angels this season and have options are Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers. They aren't going anywhere. Jose Suarez, as bad as his numbers have looked, won't be DFA'd as much as Angels fans might want that to happen.
In the bullpen, only two of the eight relievers have options. Those relievers are Jimmy Herget and Andrew Wantz. Herget has had a rough start to the year but he's a crucial piece to the 'pen and isn't going anywhere. The answer, I believe, is Andrew Wantz, as unfortunate as that may be.
Wantz has made three appearances and has gone five innings without allowing an earned run. He doesn't deserve to be demoted, but there really isn't another realistic option.
I don't see the Angels designating a player for assignment just to accommodate one Griffin Canning start. Phil Nevin never said anything about Canning's spot long-term in the rotation or even on the roster, so I don't think getting rid of one of Tucker Davidson or Jaime Barria is in the cards right now.
When you don't have relievers with options, it becomes very hard to manage the pitching staff. Unfortunately, it looks like Wantz is the odd man out for now.