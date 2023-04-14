Ranking the 3 most disappointing Angels players this season so far
The Los Angeles Angels have gotten off to a pretty good start this season, winning seven of their first 12 games and taking three of their first four series. While that's all great, the Angels should probably be something like 10-2 instead of 7-5, losing plenty of winnable games along the way.
Yesterday we went over some of the biggest surprises to begin the season, and today we will go over some players disappointing.
The season is still young, and these players will all likely improve, but to begin 2023, they haven't quite done their part.
3) LA Angels SP Reid Detmers has gotten off to a slow start
Reid Detmers was a popular pick among analysts to break out in the 2023 season and for good reason. He finished the second half of last season very strongly and came to Spring Training with added velocity.
Detmers pitched well in Spring Training but that hasn't translated into the regular season, at least not yet. He's thrown 9.2 innings in his first two starts and has allowed eight runs (six earned) while walking five batters.
The southpaw didn't look great in Seattle but was able to limit the damage to just two earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched. He looked great through the first five innings against the Blue Jays but seemed to just hit a wall in the sixth and allowed a grand slam before recording an out. He'd allow five runs (four earned) in that outing.
I expected more from the young lefty and that's why he's on this list. I still expect him to have a great season, and he's shown flashes of the great promise he has in each of his first two starts. He just has to put it all together.