Ranking the 3 most disappointing Angels players this season so far
2) LA Angels infielder Brandon Drury looks like a shell of his Silver Slugger self
Brandon Drury broke out last season and took home the Silver Slugger for utility players in the National League. He had an .813 OPS and hit 28 home runs with 87 RBI splitting time between the Reds and Padres.
I didn't expect another Silver Slugger from the veteran infielder, but I did expect more production than the Angels have gotten over the first 12 games of the season.
Drury has just seven hits in 37 at-bats and has struck out 11 times already. He has just two hits in ten at-bats with runners in scoring position which is disappointing considering he had a .949 OPS in those spots last season.
He does have four extra-base hits which isn't bad, but if he's not driving in runs at a high rate there's no reason he should be hitting in front of players like Gio Urshela and Logan O'Hoppe like he has been.
In addition to his poor production at the plate, Drury had a couple of mental lapses in the field during one of the games against the Nationals which helped contribute to a loss. So he hasn't been great in the field either.
I expect Drury to turn it around, but it hasn't been a great start whatsoever.