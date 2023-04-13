Ranking the 3 most pleasant surprises this season for the Angels so far
1. Logan O'Hoppe looks like the catcher the LA Angels have been waiting for
Logan O'Hoppe looks like the best catcher the Angels have had since... Bengie? Dare I say it? That might be a bit of an overreaction, but the Angels haven't had much behind the plate since Molina was here and O'Hoppe has looked unbelievable from day one.
The young backstop has a .936 OPS and has hit four home runs while driving in 11 runs in 10 games played. He leads the Angels, a team with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on it, in both home runs and RBI. He's doing this while hitting eighth and ninth in the order.
The best part of this start is, it looks legit. 89th percentile in average exit velocity. 92nd percentile in xSLG. 91st percentile in barrel rate. He's hit the ball extremely hard and has the results to show for it.
O'Hoppe has also done a tremendous job for a rookie catcher commanding the pitching staff. He's Ohtani's preferred receiver, and has called good games for everyone else.
O'Hoppe has not only guaranteed himself the starting role when Max Stassi returns, he legitimately looks like this team's catcher of the future.