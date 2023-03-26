Angels retain one non-roster invitee, release two
The Los Angeles Angels made three roster moves yesterday. The first was retaining Chris Devenski. The veteran right-hander had an opt-out in his contract after signing a minor league deal with the Angels this past offseason. After not being a part of the Angels Opening Day roster, Devenski had the opportunity to demand his release and search for a better role elsewhere.
Devenski opted to stay put in a decision that does make some sense. He wouldn't be the first guy the Angels call up, but it's certainly possible Devenski sees at least some time with the Angels in 2023.
This spring he allowed four runs on five hits in four innings of work. He walked one and struck out four. Devenski didn't look as good as other non-roster invitees like Jacob Webb and Austin Warren, but he does have success at the MLB level (despite his last really good season coming in 2017. This decision brings no negatives to the Angels as he is on a minor league deal.
The Angels keep Devenski but released two other players who were brought in on minor league deals.
Luis Barrera I thought could've potentially played for the Angels sometime this season if Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak struggled. Adell showed flashes of the player he can be but has the same glaring strikeout issues. Moniak, obviously, looked outstanding at the plate.
Barrera is an outfielder who saw time with Oakland last season. With Moniak and potentially Adell showing their worth, he really wasn't so needed. He had six hits in 23 at-bats this spring.
Nash Walters was the other player released by the Angels yesterday. The right-hander recorded one out for the Angels last season while also allowing a hit and a walk. He was acquired from the Brewers for cash in September and made seven appearances with AAA Salt Lake before getting his shot with the Halos.
Walters was DFA'd this offseason and elected free agency but was brought back on a minor league deal. The Angels released him after he allowed one run in 2.1 innings pitched across three appearances this spring. He allowed four hits and two walks while recording those seven outs. With the amount of pitching depth the Angels have, this is a pretty inconsequential move.