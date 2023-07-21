Ryan Tepera gets shortest leash ever in move that will make Angels fans laugh
In the 2021 offseason, the Los Angeles Angels inked two relievers on big-money deals to join the team for what they hoped would be a winning year in 2022. Both Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera inked two-year deals to join the Halos coming off of fantastic seasons. Both relievers had decent years in 2022 but struggled mightily to begin this season.
Loup has turned his season around somewhat by pitching well since being activated off the IL, but Tepera never quite got there. The right-hander had a 7.27 ERA in 10 appearances, blowing two saves and taking two losses as well.
His struggles led to him being DFA'd by the Angels in mid-May, and the Angels bullpen, while not perfect, has been better since he left.
Old friend Ryan Tepera gets DFA'd instantly by the Cardinals in an ironic move for LA Angels fans
After being DFA'd the veteran was subsequently released by the Angels and was free to sign anywhere. Despite a long track record of success, the rest of MLB saw what Angels fans saw. A pitcher who simply wasn't good anymore. He signed a minor league deal with the Rangers in mid-June before opting out of that contract to join the Cardinals.
Tepera signed with St. Louis on July 17. He pitched that night for the Redbirds against the Marlins and allowed two hits and a run. He also walked a batter and hit one with a pitch. Four baserunners allowed, and only two outs were recorded. He was bailed out by a Cardinals reliever to get him out of that inning with the Cardinals still ahead in the game.
He pitched again two days later against the same Marlins team and he allowed a run once again. This time he recorded four outs but he allowed a home run in the outing while also walking a batter.
After just two outings and three days as a Cardinal, Tepera has been DFA'd once again and will likely be hitting the open market. Angels fans are often expected to expect the worst when a player like Tepera who has been good in the past is let go and signs elsewhere, but this time, we saw what we expected to see.