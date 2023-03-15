Several Angels prospects among next group of roster cuts
The Los Angeles Angels made their first set of roster cuts a couple of days ago and now have sent even more players to minor league camp.
Some of the names in the first batch of players were surprising ones like Kolton Ingram and Michael Stefanic who I didn't think had any shot at a roster spot but would've been fun to watch a bit more.
This set of roster cuts includes some more prominent names.
Several prospects sent to minor league camp in latest LA Angels roster moves
The biggest name sent to minor league camp is Zach Neto. Nobody expected the shortstop to crack the Opening Day roster, but it was fun to see what he can do playing a lot in the spring. Neto only had three hits in 18 at-bats but he drew three walks, and I thought he showed an impressive ability to spray the ball to all fields. Neto also looked really steady at shortstop defensively. Can we see Neto in Anaheim in 2023? I wouldn't rule it out.
Eric Torres, Mason Erla, Jeremiah Jackson, and Kyren Paris are all prospects who showed flashes of what they can potentially be one day. Paris in particular of this group I thought swung the bat exceptionally well.
Jhonathan Diaz was signed by the Angels to a minor league deal this offseason after Diaz elected free agency at the end of the 2022 season. The southpaw appeared in four games for the Halos last season and made three starts. He wasn't going to make the Opening Day roster, but he did throw seven scoreless innings this spring. He could be a name to keep an eye on at some point this season as a depth option who can give some length.
Jose Godoy was released by the Angels after being signed to a minor league deal this offseason. Godoy was behind Logan O'Hoppe, Max Stassi, Matt Thaiss, and likely Chad Wallach as well on the catcher depth chart, so his chances of contributing to the Angels in 2023 were minimal at best.
None of these players who were either assigned to minor league camp or released were expected to make the team, but the roster size is shrinking. It'll be interesting to see how things shake up before the season starts.