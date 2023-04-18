An updated look at the Angels rotation with Shohei Ohtani's next start moved
The Los Angeles Angels have decided to move Shohei Ohtani's next start from Sunday afternoon to Friday night. The opponent is the same; the Kansas City Royals.
Ohtani's start was moved up after he threw just 31 pitches in the Angels victory over the Red Sox. There are positives and negatives to this decision.
Ohtani being moved up in the rotation could potentially mean the Angels get an extra start out of him which is always a good thing. The negative in my eyes is moving him to Friday makes his next start come against the Oakland Athletics at home instead of in Milwaukee against a much stronger Brewers lineup.
What's done is done, and Ohtani will now pitch on Friday. Here's how the rest of the Angels rotation will look.
LA Angels probables for this week after Shohei Ohtani's start was moved up
The Angels open a three-game series in New York at 4:10 pm PST against the Yankees. This is a tough test for an Angels group coming off of a frustrating series loss in Boston. I was hoping Ohtani would pitch the finale of this series, but that's not happening.
Jose Suarez, Griffin Canning, and Patrick Sandoval will start in New York this week. Suarez and Canning are both fighting to keep rotation spots while Sandoval looks to continue the fine start to his season that he's had. Sandoval and Ohtani have been the only somewhat consistent starters thus far.
When the Angels return home to face Oakland, they'll have Ohtani, Tyler Anderson, and Reid Detmers start in that order. Ohtani and Anderson both pitched very good games against the A's, but Anderson has struggled in his two starts since. After a rough two starts, Detmers looked more like himself with a really good outing in Boston his last time out.