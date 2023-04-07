1 early slumper we should be concerned about, 2 who will figure it out
LA Angels fans can be confident Luis Rengifo will start producing more
Luis Rengifo has just three hits in his first 20 at-bats to begin 2023. For a guy who isn't the best defender that's not very encouraging, but the switch-hitter has also drawn five walks which for him is outstanding.
Rengifo drew just 17 walks in 127 games and 511 plate appearances. He walked at a 3.3% clip which is simply not good. Suddenly he's shown a new approach and has five walks in six games and 27 plate appearances. He's walked 19.2% of the time.
Rengifo is a guy who hit for power last season, clobbering 17 home runs while hitting 22 doubles and four triples as well. He has just three singles so far, but the power should come.
If Rengifo continues to walk at a high clip while also hitting for power, he might force his way into the lineup every day even when the team is fully healthy.
Angels fans should not be concerned about Rengifo's lack of power because he's still finding a way to get on base. Once the power comes, if he's still getting on base, watch out.