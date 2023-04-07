1 early slumper we should be concerned about, 2 who will figure it out
This Angels team is without a true shortstop and even with the pleasant surprise of Gio Urshela being a good enough defender at the position, David Fletcher is still the best option the Angels have at that position defensively. He's a Gold Glove-caliber second baseman but also a solid shortstop.
The issue with Fletcher has never been his glove, it's been his health and his bat. Fletcher dealt with injury last season and played in just 61 games. He hasn't performed at all at the MLB level offensively outside of the shortened 2020 season.
Fletcher is a solid utility man, but there's a very good chance the Angels will need him for more than that. He can't be a non-factor offensively if that's the case.
He has just one hit (a single) in 10 at-bats this season. He doesn't draw walks, and doesn't hit for power.
The Angels offense will hopefully stay healthy and be good enough to make Fletcher's offensive struggles a non-factor, but he looks the same as he did last season and most of his career. Fine defender who does virtually nothing offensively.