Three takeaways from a wild weekend against the Blue Jays
3) The LA Angels can compete with anybody
The Blue Jays are a team many believe to be one of the best in the American League, and it's easy to see why. Their lineup is extremely formidable with a nice mix of power and speed. They have a solid bullpen, and a rotation featuring two of the better pitchers in the American League.
The Angels didn't see Kevin Gausman or Alek Manoah in this weekend series, but Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios have been good in the past, and Yusei Kikuchi had an excellent spring and fantastic first start of the season.
The Jays have won 90+ games in each of the last two seasons and were a playoff team last season. They have a shot at the AL East division title, or at least one of the AL Wild Card spots. All three games were well played, and two of them were within one run.
The Angels took two of three from Seattle and were extremely close to taking two of three from another playoff team.
The bullpen needs help as stated prior, but the team as a whole is a good one. This should be a fun year.