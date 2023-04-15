Three takeaways from an ugly loss in Boston
2) The LA Angels infield defense must be better
This is a game the Angels win if they can come up with a couple of clutch hits, but that wouldn't have even been required had the Angels played close to good defense.
The Angels committed three errors last night which contributed to four of the five Boston runs. The only earned run the Red Sox got was from a Rafael Devers home run. The Angels can live with that, especially on a night where they only got 3.2 innings from their starter.
Luis Rengifo played shortstop last night which is something the Angels should really try to limit, especially when he's not hitting. His error to begin the bottom of the fourth opened the flood gates.
Anthony Rendon's first throwing error came in that same inning and allowed Boston to tie the game. Rendon had all day to throw, and made a throw that I think Jared Walsh could've picked, but there is still no excuse.
Rendon's second throwing error came with Aaron Loup on the mound in the bottom of the sixth. Again with two outs Rendon threw a ball away which allowed a run to score, and another run would score on a Logan O'Hoppe passed ball.
The Angels now have ten errors in their first 13 games of the season which is tied for second in the league. The teams that have double digit errors include the Athletics, Red Sox, Rockies, and Giants. Not the best company.
I don't expect the Angels to be the best defensive team in baseball when they prioritize offense over defense, but they can't be throwing games away like this. It forces the pitcher to throw more pitches and more importantly, allows runs to score.