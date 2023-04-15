Three takeaways from an ugly loss in Boston
3) The LA Angels should be able to fix their issues
The Angels clearly have issues right now, but they can be fixed. Infield defense won't be a strength for this team, but it should improve when Jared Walsh returns and replaces Jake Lamb at first.
Getting Jared Walsh back should help offensively a ton as well. Walsh is a career .273 hitter with an .856 OPS with runners in scoring position. Getting that bat back will be nice.
The issues with runners in scoring position are glaring right now, but that doesn't mean they'll last. Plenty of good teams are towards the bottom in that category, I don't expect it to last.
The Padres are the worst team in baseball with runners in scoring position, hitting just .192 as a team in those spots. The Mets, Braves, and Cardinals are all in the .230's. It looks bad now, but it should improve. Once it does, this team has the capability of scoring in bunches. They've shown it before.
The Angels bullpen looked pretty good last night. Jimmy Herget allowed the Devers home run, but other than that, no earned runs in 3.1 innings pitched from Loup and Barria is solid work. They're starting to show a bit of life.
Ugly, ugly game, but the Angels really feel like they're right there. If they can just play fundamentally sound baseball the team is good enough. I really believe it.