Trey Cabbage finally gets the promotion he's deserved all season
Los Angeles Angels fans have been clamoring for certain players from AAA Salt Lake to join the team at various points this season. The Angels have fulfilled those wishes most of the time. Guys like Mickey Moniak, Jo Adell, David Fletcher, and Ben Joyce are just some examples of players fans have been wanting to see in an Angels uniform at various points this season.
Another one you can fit into that category is Trey Cabbage, a first baseman who has mashed all year for AAA Salt Lake. The Angels have had underwhelming production at first base for much of the year, and now, with the team desperate for some sort of spark, the 26-year-old is getting his shot.
LA Angels infielder Trey Cabbage should be in the lineup virtually every day against RHP
Cabbage has had a monster year for AAA Salt Lake. He slashed .287/.358/.576 with 23 home runs and 64 RBI in 81 games. His stats were certainly inflated by playing in the PCL just like every other hitter, but Cabbage's power is legit. He's hit some absolute moonshots this season, and we even saw glimpses of that in Spring Training.
The most intriguing part of Cabbage's game is his the speed element he adds. He stole 24 bases in 26 attempts this season in the minors. For reference, Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels will 11 stolen bases in 15 attempts. Nobody else has double figures on the team.
For now, the Angels should try and play Cabbage just about every day against right-handed pitching. The defense at first base isn't great, and the strikeouts (110 in 314 at-bats this season) are of concern, but he has the highest ceiling of any option the Angels have at the position right now.
A starting infield against righties of Cabbage at first Eduardo Escobar at second, Zach Neto at short, and Mike Moustakas at third is the best group they can run out there offensively. If the Angels have a lead late, they can improve the infield for better defense.
The Angels need to see what they have in Cabbage while also running out the best nine to try and win every night. Fortunately, at least against right-handed pitching, he's part of that best nine. He likely won't start tonight against left-hander Framber Valdez, but he should be in the starting nine on Sunday for the series finale against Houston.