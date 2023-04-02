Watch Logan O'Hoppe hit his first Major League home run
The Los Angeles Angels offense has been inconsistent to begin the 2023 season. They scored just one run on Opening Day and then scored 13 (including 11 in one inning) in the second game of the season. The only constant in those two games was Logan O'Hoppe.
O'Hoppe, the top Angels prospect, began the season as the starting catcher thanks to the Max Stassi injury. He hit ninth in each of the first two games and drove in runs in each game from that nine spot.
O'Hoppe had two hits in his first six at-bats of the season in those two games. Thanks to the off-day and the fact that yesterday was a day game, he drew his third straight start and was batting eighth for the series finale. The rookie catcher came up with the biggest hit of his young career in this game.
Watch LA Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe hit his first MLB home run
Deadlocked in a scoreless game with runners on the corners and two outs, Logan O'Hoppe launched a three-run homer to give the Angels the lead. He got a fastball up in the zone to hit on a 1-1 count and didn't miss it, driving it deep over that massive left field wall.
O'Hoppe has impressed a lot with his defense behind the plate, and had two clutch hits in the first two games of the season. Now, he has his big signature moment with a three-run shot.
The rookie catcher appears to be running away with the starting job and Angels fans couldn't be happier. He looks to be on a star trajectory.