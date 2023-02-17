Angels non-roster invitee to know: Jake Lamb
Jake Lamb is one of several non-roster invitees the Los Angeles Angels will have with them at camp this spring. The 32-year-old spent last season splitting time with the Dodgers and Mariners. He played in 41 MLB games and 61 minor league games.
Lamb was an all-star back in 2017 with the Diamondbacks after hitting 30 home runs and driving in 105 runs. This came after a 29 home run 91 RBI season. He combined for 59 home runs that season, but has just 35 in his seven other seasons combined and 25 in 261 games since the 2017 season.
Lamb is primarily an infielder and is not a shortstop, so he has a ton of competition if he ever wants to crack the Angels roster. Can he force his way in?
How Jake Lamb can contribute to the Angels this season
Jake Lamb being a veteran helps his case. He's been there before and has had success at this level. The problem is, that success was six years ago. Since then he's bounced around to five different organizations including two this past season.
In Lamb's time with the Dodgers he slashed .239/.338/.433 with two home runs and four RBI in 25 games and 77 plate appearances. Lamb showed an ability to get on base at a decent clip as he drew 10 waks, but he didn't do much else.
The same can be said about his Mariners stint. Lamb drew 3 walks in 34 plate appearances but had just five hits, one of which left the yard.
Lamb has played third base, first base, and both corner outfield spots in his career. If he were to get the call sometime he'd provide the Angels with some versatility but the fact that he can't play shortstop makes a call up harder to envision.
The Angels have plenty of guys who can play both corner infield and outfield positions. They do however lack shortstop options.
If someone like Anthony Rendon goes down with an injury, it wouldn't be shocking to see Lamb get promoted while Gio Urshela steps into Rendon's spot at third. He'd provide them with similar versatility as Urshela and can give them a potential power bat to insert into the lineup. While he didn't hit much in the majors, Lamb did hit 15 home runs in just 61 minor league games. The power is still there.
The Angels don't have too much in the way of depth in the upper minors. Lamb shouldn't be expected to win an Opening Day roster spot but if he can swing the bat well in Salt Lake City, it's possible we see him up with the big league club at some point.