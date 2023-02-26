3 offseason Angels moves the rest of the AL West should be jealous of
2) LA Angels should make Texas Rangers fans jealous of the Matt Moore signing
The Rangers made a bunch of upgrades to their rotation as they added Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Andrew Heaney. All three of those starting pitchers are solid options with a ton of upside, particularly with deGrom, but all three come with a ton of risk.
An area of their roster the Rangers did not address at all was their bullpen. Texas has Danny Duffy in camp as a non-roster invite, they also have Jake Odorizzi who will be a swingman for them. Other than that, they're running it back with what they had. Well, what they had except for Matt Moore.
Moore posted a 1.95 ERA with the Rangers last season, and he's now an Angel. The Rangers bullpen was decent last season but they lost their best reliever to the Angels.
Now, outside of Jose Leclerc who I like but hasn't pitched much, who are they going to turn to late in games? Jonathan Hernandez? Joe Barlow? Brock Burke?
Matt Moore would've been a great piece for them to bring back and fortunately the Angels took him from them.