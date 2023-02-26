3 offseason Angels moves the rest of the AL West should be jealous of
3) LA Angels should make Houston Astros fans jealous of the Brandon Drury signing
It's hard to find a weakness on the Houston Astros team that just won the World Series, but one area to look at is their bench. They brought Michael Brantley back to DH which is good, but how sure are we that he'll stay on the field? If he gets hurt, who exactly replaces him?
David Hensley is probably the best bench bat they have, and he has 29 career at-bats. Brandon Drury has experience in a bench role and would've thrived in a ballpark like Minute Maid Park.
Drury can play second base, both corner infield, and both corner outfield spots. If Brantley or just about any player gets hurt, Drury can step in and the lineup wouldn't skip a beat.
The Astros have a lineup as good as anyone in baseball, but their bench leaves a lot to be desired. The Angels, a team that has struggled to put together a good bench for a very long time, can say they have more depth than the defending champions.
The Astros will likely be fine as their pitching is elite and their lineup is still great, but this is something to pay attention to. If Houston gets a bunch of injuries, and they do have players like Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, and Brantley who have missed time with injury in recent years, their bench isn't as good as it used to be.