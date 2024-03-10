LA Angels Opening Day roster projection 2.0: Angels stand pat ahead of 2024 season
Here is our latest pass at projecting the Angels' Opening Day roster with some pretty significant tweaks.
By Eric Cole
Angels Opening Day Projected Bullpen
- Carlos Estevez
- Robert Stephenson
- Jose Suarez
- Ben Joyce
- Jose Soriano
- Matt Moore
- Jose Cisnero
- Adam Cimber
With Griffin Canning's move to the rotation, we needed another arm to fill out the bullpen. Adam Cimber gets the nod for now, as he has looked very decent in spring training thus far and is at least familiar to the Angels. However, he was pretty bad last year and Guillermo Zuniga has had a strong camp, so that is definitely a name to keep an eye on over the next week or two.
The rest of our projected bullpen remains the same, with Ben Joyce probably being the most surprising name. He still can get in big trouble with his command, but the Angels are putting a lot of time this spring into helping him slow the game down and execute his tremendous stuff. We are betting that investment is happening because they want him around from the jump in 2024.
Angels Opening Day Projected Infield
- Logan O'Hoppe, Matt Thaiss - C
- Nolan Schanuel - 1B
- Luis Rengifo - 2B
- Zach Neto - SS
- Brandon Drury - 3B
- Anthony Rendon - DH
No real changes here beyond the fact that Anthony Rendon found a way to hurt himself again. So far it doesn't sound like Rendon's injury is considered serious, and even if he has to start the season on the injured list, the Angels are used to that at this point and have the infield depth to cover his absence if need be.
One note here is that Nolan Schanuel has had kind of a crummy spring training with a .615 OPS in 10 games. That small of a sample of early spring games isn't worth hitting the panic button over, but given his lack of experience and struggles this spring, it will be curious how LA handles him in the early going in 2024.