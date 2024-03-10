LA Angels Opening Day roster projection 2.0: Angels stand pat ahead of 2024 season
Here is our latest pass at projecting the Angels' Opening Day roster with some pretty significant tweaks.
By Eric Cole
Angels Opening Day Projected Outfield
- Mike Trout
- Taylor Ward
- Mickey Moniak
- Aaron Hicks
- Jo Adell
No changes here for now, as the same reasons to carry five outfielders still exist now. Jo Adell normally would have been the odd man out, but without the current need to be limited to four outfielders and the fact that Adell is out of minor league options, he should stick around for now.
If there is an argument to go ahead and move on from Adell, it is that Hicks looked really good once he got to Baltimore last year and he is having a tremendous spring training. In eight games so far, he has posted a 1.300 OPS and has shown both power and patience at the plate. If Hicks keeps this up, LA may begin to wonder when they would ever play Adell over Hicks, and that could be the beginning of the end of Adell's time with the Angels.
Angels Opening Day Projected Bench
Most of the bench slots are pretty well explained above, with the Angels obviously needing one spot for the second catcher and two spots for the backup outfielders projected above. The backup infield spot is an interesting one, as Michael Stefanic should be the runaway favorite here, but he is still trying to work his way back from a quad strain suffered earlier in camp and he is running out of time.
Ehire Adrianza is a veteran switch-hitter who has played a lot this spring, so he may still be the favorite if Stefanic isn't ready. However, Adrianza has stunk it up recently this spring and is now only hitting .188 in nine games, so there may be an opportunity for Kyren Paris to swoop in and steal the spot if he can pick things up over the next week or so.