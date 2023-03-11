Angels roster projections 3.0: Who makes the Opening Day roster?
Angels 2023 Opening Day roster predictions: Starting lineup (8 +Ohtani)
Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Hunter Renfroe, Jared Walsh, Brandon Drury, Logan O'Hoppe, David Fletcher
The starting lineup is once again unchanged. The Angels starters have (for the most part) swung the bats really well, so there's no reason to really change anything.
Catcher and shortstop remain up for grabs, but I still lean O'Hoppe and Fletcher for those two positions.
O'Hoppe provides the Angels a much higher ceiling than someone like Matt Thaiss (even though Thaiss has looked pretty good at the plate) and I'm of the belief that he's done a nice job defensively as well.
The Angels don't have a primary shortstop on their roster which could be a problem. The lineup should be good enough to accommodate starting Fletcher most of the time as he has the best glove but expect to see guys like Luis Rengifo, Gio Urshela, and even Brandon Drury spend some time there.
This Angels lineup (if they can stay healthy) should score a ton of runs. They finally have quality depth surrounding Trout and Ohtani, and have a lineup littered with players that can hit 20+ home runs. Again, it's all about health.