Angels roster projections 3.0: Who makes the Opening Day roster?
Angels 2023 Opening Day roster predictions: Bench (4)
Max Stassi, Gio Urshela, Luis Rengifo, Brett Phillips
Same bench. Max Stassi is a lock to be the backup (or starting) catcher. He's under contract and is not a player the Angels will look at releasing at least right now.
Urshela and Rengifo will both be on the roster in some capacity, and should both see plenty of action.
Urshela I think will be used mostly to spell Anthony Rendon at third and will play some shortstop as well. He should start 4-5 games a week at a variety of infield positions. Good player, but doesn't have a starting spot locked up on this team (which is a great problem to have).
Rengifo I think should play mostly against lefties with how good he was against southpaws last season. He can take Jared Walsh's spot in the lineup and should provide the same power spark he provided last season. If only he was a better defender I'd recommend he'd play more shortstop.
Brett Phillips is the answer Angels fans will not be happy about, but they signed him to a MLB contract. He might not last the entire season if he looks as bad as he's looked in the spring, but Phillips will be on the roster as the fourth outfielder barring injury.
He shouldn't cost them games because he shouldn't be starting many, but there's virtually no way someone like Mickey Moniak can take the spot from him, no matter how good he looks.