The dream Los Angeles Angels Opening Day starting lineup and pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels have an Opening Day roster that's pretty much set. The roster has very few areas of competition, so if the Angels are able to get through Spring Training completely healthy, we have a basic idea of what the roster will look like.
While we know most of who will crack the roster, there're a couple of positions we don't know about. Catcher and shortstop are the positions I'm not really sure who gets the nod. The same can probably be said about second base.
This isn't the lineup I'd expect the Angels to start with, but it's the most exciting one they have to offer.
1) Batting first for the Angels and playing LF Taylor Ward
The leadoff spot should be Taylor Ward's spot. He gets on base at a very high level and should give Ohtani and Trout plenty of chances to drive in runs. Ward has the ability to hit for power as well so who knows, could a leadoff home run be in store? Would be quite the way to kick off the season.
2) Batting second for the Angels and playing CF Mike Trout
The top of the order is very predictable, but has to be said anyway. Mike Trout has been a staple in the second spot in the order for years and 2023 should be no different. Get your best hitter the most at-bats possible, hopefully with a baserunner or two. The Angels just have to hope he can stay on the field.
3) Batting third for the Angels and pitching Shohei Ohtani
It will never not be weird to see the pitcher batting third, but Ohtani will be on the mound as announced by Phil Nevin and should be batting third. Trout and Ohtani should be hitting second and third in some order, you can't really go wrong either way. If Ward and Trout can stay on the field there should be plenty of RBI opportunities for Shohei to help himself on the mound.