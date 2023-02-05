Angels roster projections 1.0: Who makes the Opening Day roster?
The Los Angeles Angels roster is pretty set as Spring Training nears. Thanks to the six players Perry Minasian has signed to MLB contracts, a lot of spots we thought might be open to competition are not.
It's still possible we see the Angels make another signing or two. Plenty of free agents are still out there and we saw the Angels make moves during Spring Training last season. The sooner the better, but any improvement made would be good to see.
With pitchers and catchers reporting in less than two weeks, let's take a look at the team the Halos are projected to send to Oakland on Opening Day. Injuries of course can happen, but let's just hope they can actually stay relatively healthy for once.
Angels 2023 Opening Day roster predictions: Two-way players (1)
Shohei Ohtani
Ohtani will be the ace of the staff and will hit in the middle of the Angels order. Hopefully he can take home another MVP and lead the club back to the postseason (and maybe an extension?)
Angels 2023 Opening Day roster predictions: Starting pitchers (5+Ohtani)
Tyler Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, Jose Suarez, Griffin Canning
The top-five starters are set in stone as of now. There's a chance the Angels sign someone like Michael Wacha to push Jose Suarez to the sixth spot in the rotation or make a trade out of nowhere for a pitcher but as of now, Suarez is the fifth starter.
The sixth starter spot is up for grabs and there are a bunch of candidates to win it. Chase Silseth is probably Griffin Canning's biggest threat to that spot, but I'd have Silseth start the year in AAA after struggling at the big league level.
Someone like Tucker Davidson who's out of options could win the job, but I'd be surprised.
Jaime Barria is another pitcher with a shot at the sixth starter job because he has been a starting pitcher in the past and was really effective last season in a long reliever role but I'd just keep him where he succeeded and hope he replicates the season he just had.
Canning did not pitch in 2022 but is healthy and the most experienced option. Assuming he's ready to go, he makes the most sense in my eyes if no moves are made.