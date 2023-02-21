The dream Los Angeles Angels Opening Day starting lineup and pitcher
4) Batting fourth for the Angels and playing 3B Anthony Rendon
In this dream, Anthony Rendon reverts back to the 2019 version of himself. He's back to being a superstar who was the best player on a team that won the World Series. While that's obviously unlikely, Rendon should still hit cleanup. If he's at 100 percent, he has a shot at being an all-star caliber player.
5) Batting fifth for the Angels and playing RF Hunter Renfroe
The Jo Adell replacement bats fifth and provides the Angels with instant power. Renfroe is a guy you can rely on to hit at least 25 home runs in a season. The Angels lengthening their lineup with established veterans instead of young players we hope blossom into stars is new and refreshing. Renfroe is one of those veterans who you know what you'll get. Hopefully hitting behind the likes of Trout, Ohtani, and Rendon, he can hit a lot of two or three-run homers.
6) Batting sixth for the Angels and playing 1B Jared Walsh
Can you imagine Renfroe and the 2021 version of Jared Walsh hitting back-to-back? Yes, we'd see some strikeouts, but the power is insane! Walsh says he's 100 percent healthy, and hopefully he's telling the truth. If so, the Angels get another 25+ home run bat and he's batting sixth! Hitting in this spot is perfect for Walsh and should create a lot of RBI chances. Let's hope he cashes in.