The dream Los Angeles Angels Opening Day starting lineup and pitcher
7) Batting seventh for the Angels and playing 2B Brandon Drury
Brandon Drury hit 28 home runs last year and yet he's batting seventh. That shows you the potential this Angels lineup truly has as it's loaded with veterans with power. Having a Silver Slugger winner hit seventh especially on the Angels would be a dream. He'd be one of the best number seven hitters in baseball and is yet another player who can hit 25+ home runs.
8) Batting eighth for the Angels and playing SS Gio Urshela
The first seven in the order is pretty self-explanatory, but here's where things get more dream-like. Gio Urshela is likely not going to be the Opening Day shortstop. He's played 18 complete games at that position in his career. Urshela starting at short would be for his bat, as it's better than Luis Rengifo's and far better than David Fletcher's. Again, it's very unlikely, but it's a dream that maybe could come true.
9) Batting ninth for the Angels and playing C Logan O'Hoppe
Logan O'Hoppe wins the catching job in this dream and never relinquishes it. He's the top prospect in the Angels system and gives them the highest upside out of any catcher option they have. Nobody wants to see Max Stassi or Matt Thaiss in this spot. Let the kid play and watch him rake!