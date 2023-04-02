Shohei Ohtani and 3 other Angels who can earn themselves a big pay increase with a strong 2023 season
Shohei Ohtani is the guy every Los Angeles Angels fan expects to get paid handsomely this offseason (hopefully by the Angels). He's the best player in baseball and continues to add distance on the second best player after every game passes by.
Ohtani is going to get his $500+ million dollar deal in free agency, and could potentially get even more with another MVP season.
There're three different Angels players who, if they have big seasons, can see dramatic pay increases. Some more than others depending on how well they played or the status of their contracts, but these three players should see increases with good performances.
1) LA Angels pitcher Jose Suarez reaches arbitration for the first time next season
Jose Suarez is going to be a full-time starter for the first time this season and has the chance to see a big pay increase if he performs well.
If Suarez does perform well and shows he can be a part of the Halos rotation in 2024, he'll see a raise because he's entering arbitration for the first time.
Suarez won't be making the $40-50 million per season Shohei Ohtani is going to make, but he should see a big raise as he's making the league minimum this season.
Suarez is making $720,000 this season, and could double or even triple that if he pitches well this season. Most players in arbitration make over $1 million which is a pretty decent raise from where Suarez is at right now.
It's not enough for the southpaw to go around buying houses for everyone he knows, but it's certainly going to be enough for him to treat himself and a couple of other people to some nice things.