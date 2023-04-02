Shohei Ohtani and 3 other Angels who can earn themselves a big pay increase with a strong 2023 season
2) LA Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe can power himself toward a bigger deal
Hunter Renfroe is making $11.9 million in his final year of team control. He will be a free agent after the season and should see a substantial pay raise considering how weak the outfield class is. Guys like Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Ian Happ headline a group of uninspiring names available for teams to sign.
Of the outfielders available, nobody is more consistent than Hunter Renfroe. The Angels outfielder has been a lock for 25+ home runs, reaching this mark in every full MLB season he's played in (excluding the shortened 2020 season).
Big power bats like that are extremely valuable and those that come with the throwing arm Renfroe has are even harder to find.
I don't expect Renfroe to get massive increases on an annual basis, but I do expect the totality of his deal to be far more than the $11.9 million he's making this season.
At 31years old, Renfroe can land a multi-year deal and double or even triple the amount he's currently set to make. This is all contingent on him producing like he always has this season, but there's no reason to expect him to fall off offensively.
I don't know if the Angels will be the team to do this with guys like Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell hopefully ready to make the jump, but it's not out of the question. If the Angels don't pay him, another team will.