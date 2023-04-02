Shohei Ohtani and 3 other Angels who can earn themselves a big pay increase with a strong 2023 season
3) Full-time shortstop role will help LA Angels infielder Gio Urshela see big pay increase
Gio Urshela has the everyday shortstop role as of now and with how he's looked at the position and how he's swung the bat, it's hard to see him relinquishing it this season.
Urshela is an established hitter already, but there were questions about his defense at shortstop considering he had only played 18 full games at the position headed into this season.
Assuming he continues to look adequate defensively while swinging the bat well, that versatility can only increase his value. Urshela will be a free agent after the season and can see a big increase thanks to his position change.
It's hard to find shortstops who can both hit and play the position at an adequate level. Angels fans know this better than just about anyone.
While whatever team that signs him might not want him to play shortstop every day, it should earn him more money with teams knowing he's capable of doing it when asked.
The Angels will most likely not be the team that pays Urshela considering they have Anthony Rendon at third and Zach Neto should be ready at short, but another team could use a solid player like this and will reward him if he has a good year.