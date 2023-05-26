3 Angels who’ve exceeded expectations after 50 games, 3 who’ve fallen short
LA Angels outfielder Mike Trout has fallen short of expectations
Look, I love Mike Trout. He's the greatest player in franchise history. He's a first ballot Hall of Famer whenever he decides to retire. He's deserved so much more from this franchise than he's actually gotten.
With that being said, to say Mike Trout has even met expectations wouldn't be telling the complete truth. Having a good year, but not a Mike Trout year.
Trout's played in 47 of the first 51 Angels games this season which is definitely a step in the right direction health-wise, but we've seen his production fall off a bit.
Trout is slashing .275/.364/.527 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI. A great season for almost everyone, but his .891 OPS would be the lowest mark he's had in a single season since 2011. That 2011 season was Trout's first taste in the majors and he appeared in just 40 games.
Trout's 142 OPS+ again, well below his career mark of 175 and well below any season he's played in outside of the 2011 campaign.
Trout is in the midst of one of, if not the worst month of his MLB career, slashing .227/.318/.400 with five home runs and nine RBI. He's hit four home runs in the last week of games, so hopefully he's turning it around a bit.
Again, these expectations are for Mike Trout and Mike Trout only. It might be unfair, but he has not met them.