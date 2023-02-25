3 Angels players who may not be on the roster following the 2023 season
All of the talk surrounding the Los Angeles Angels has revolved around Shohei Ohtani and his future with the organization. Will he stay? Will he bolt the first chance he gets?
Ohtani has spoken to the media, his agent has spoken to the media, and the answer is, we really don't know yet. We likely won't know until if and when it happens.
Ohtani is an obvious answer to a player who might not be on the roster following the 2023 season, but who are other Angels players who might wear another uniform in 2024?
1) Gio Urshela has no future spot on the Angels
The Angels acquired Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins in an effort to fortify their depth. He has no clearcut role on this team with Jared Walsh getting most of the starts at first and Anthony Rendon the starter at third base. Urshela is not a middle infielder, although he will certainly get starts at both second base and shortstop.
The trade was fine for the Angels as they didn't give up very much and got an established MLB player. The problem is, if Urshela was in control of where he got traded to, I'm sure the Angels wouldn't be at the top of his list because of the fact that his playing time will be up and down.
If and when there're injuries he'll have more of a defined role, but he's nothing more that a utility player when the Angels are fully healthy.
Urshela is in the final year of team control and has done enough to earn a guaranteed starting job somewhere. Urshela will be seeking more money than the Angels would want to give a utility player and he'll be wearing another uniform in 2024.