3 Angels players who may not be on the roster following the 2023 season
2) Aaron Loup won't have his club option picked up by the Angels
Aaron Loup signed a two-year $17 million dollar deal prior to the 2022 season coming off a career year with the Mets. He got $7.5 million for 2022 and 2023, and has a club option for another $7.5 million in 2024. Barring some sort of miracle where Loup is the pitcher he was in New York, that option won't be picked up by the Angels.
Loup was a fine reliever for the Angels last season, but that price is for more premier guys. He really struggled in the first half before looking more like the reliever the Angels thought they were getting when they were already out of contention.
The team brought in Matt Moore for $7.55 million after Moore had a sub-2.00 ERA last season for Texas. Moore offers an ability to record more than 3 outs in an outing while also being very reliable against both righties and lefties. Loup isn't quite as good in both areas.
By 2024 the Angels will hopefully have pitchers like Ben Joyce, Eric Torres, and potentially other younger arms join the 'pen. There won't be a need for Aaron Loup who will be 36 at the time.