3 Angels players who may not be on the roster following the 2023 season
3) There isn't room for Ryan Tepera in the future Angels bullpen either
Ryan Tepera was another reliever brought in by the Angels following the 2021 season. He was also coming off of a very good season in 2021 but wasn't as good this past season for the Halos. Like Loup, Tepera struggled in the first half and looked better when the Angels were out of contention already.
After this season, the Angels will have Carlos Estevez, Jimmy Herget, Jaime Barria, Jose Quijada, and Andrew Wantz under team control and in their bullpen in all likelihood. There're the likes of Torres, Joyce, Kolten Ingram, and others who will be in it as well or knocking on the door.
The Angels will want a younger bullpen, and Tepera won't have a place. Even if he has a good year I can see him getting a lot of money from another team, just not the Angels.
Tepera does not have an option after this season so he'll just walk in free agency. He'll also be 36 come Opening Day 2024, and doesn't have a spot in the future bullpen.