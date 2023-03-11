3 Angels players who will shatter expectations in 2023
2. LA Angels pitcher Reid Detmers will continue to break out
Reid Detmers had an up and down first full MLB season. He made 25 starts and had a 3.77 ERA in 129 innings pitched. Overall he had a solid season, but it didn't always look that way.
In the first half, Detmers had a 4.11 ERA in 14 starts. He only threw 70 innings, only struck out 7.3 batters per nine, and allowed 11 home runs. He did throw his no-hitter in the first half, but was otherwise inconsistent.
In the second half, the southpaw finally found some consistency. He had a 3.36 ERA in 11 starts. He threw 59 innings, struck out 9.9/9, and allowed just two home runs.
What really stood out against Detmers was his ability to pitch well against the really good teams. Whether it's allowing one run in seven innings in Seattle or not allowing a single run in Atlanta or Toronto, Detmers seemed to really lock in against the cream of the crop, particularly down the stretch.
We've seen Detmers take his strong finish into the spring. He's allowed two runs on four hits in eight innings. He has 11 strikeouts so far. There's a lot to like when looking at how Detmers has progressed.