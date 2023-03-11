3 Angels players who will shatter expectations in 2023
3. LA Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe will make a good first impression
Logan O'Hoppe is currently battling to make the Angels Opening Day roster with Matt Thaiss. The advantage Thaiss has is he has more experience and is out of options. The advantage O'Hoppe has, is he's just flat out better.
O'Hoppe has the potential to be a real impact player in the majors. He hit 26 home runs with a .961 OPS last season in AA. Thaiss hasn't hit more than 16 in any of his six minor league seasons.
If the Angels want to break through and get back to the postseason, they need to carry the best 26 players on the roster. As much as it'd sting to lose a former first round pick in Thaiss and maybe see him succeed elsewhere, it just hasn't worked here.
We can see the potential this guy has offensively. How many catchers in the game today have the ability to hit a ball like this to the opposite field? I'd say not many.
O'Hoppe has clear 20+ home run power and has hit everywhere he's gone. He has a really solid approach at the plate and I think has even received the ball well.
I won't say he's going to be an all-star, but I expect O'Hoppe to be right in the thick of the AL Rookie of the Year race from the jump. If he wins the job, and there's no reason to think he won't, I expect big things.