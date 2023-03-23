Projecting the Los Angeles Angels 2023 Opening Day roster 4.0
Angels 2023 Opening Day roster predictions: Bench (4)
Matt Thaiss, David Fletcher, Luis Rengifo, Brett Phillips
As I said prior, I believe Stassi and Thaiss will be more of a tandem splitting time. I have Thaiss listed as the bench guy, but believe both will play a lot to begin the year. Now onto the rest of the bench.
The Angels have versatility all over the diamond with Fletcher and Rengifo. Fletcher is more of a glove guy while Rengifo is known for his bat.
I believe Rengifo will start virtually every day the Angels face a lefty replacing Jared Walsh. They'd have Drury or Urshela play first with Rengifo playing second or short. Rengifo should also see time in both corner outfield spots.
Fletcher will get his playing time when ground ball pitchers are on the mound like Tyler Anderson or Patrick Sandoval. Get his glove ready to make plays when needed.
The consequential one is Brett Phillips. I don't want to keep repeating myself, but this will happen. Phillips fits the role best of a guy whose sole purpose is to run and play defense. He will rarely play. This is why Moniak should not be on the roster. This roster is a hard one to predict, but the last bench spot really isn't hard to predict in my eyes.