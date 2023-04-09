Ranking every player on the Los Angeles Angels 40-man roster
Most diehard Los Angeles Angels fans pay very close attention to the 26-man roster and also the top prospects in the organization. Some of these prospects, like Zach Neto, Edgar Quero, and Ben Joyce, are not currently on the 40-man roster. Not a lot of attention is paid to certain players who might be on the 40-man roster but not a top prospect or on the Los Angeles Angels right now.
Ranking the 40-man roster is extremely subjective and takes into account how good the player is now while also looking at potential. Someone like Kolton Ingram who has not appeared in an MLB game yet might be ranked higher than someone who's had a cup of coffee at this level.
Let's get into the fun of ranking each player on the Angels 40-man roster. Note: players on the 60-day IL do not count as a 40-man roster spot, which is why the Angels have 42 players.
Ranking the LA Angels 40-man roster: Who is No. 42 through 41?
42. LA Angels pitcher Davis Daniel
Davis Daniel posted a 4.49 ERA in 21 starts and 102.1 innings pitched last year for AAA Salt Lake. After posting high strikeout numbers in the minors throughout his career, he struck out just 7.3 batters per nine in AAA last season. He's currently on the 60-day IL and is a DFA candidate once he comes off of it. He's unlikely to see big league action this season.
41. LA Angels pitcher Jose Soriano
Jose Soriano was protected by the Angels ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, something they did not do when the Pirates took him first overall in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft. He was at one point a highly touted Angels prospect but injuries have hampered his development. He's currently a reliever in AA Rocket City