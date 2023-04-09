Ranking every player on the Los Angeles Angels 40-man roster
Ranking the Angels 40-man roster: Who is No. 1?
1. LA Angels pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani
Not only is Shohei Ohtani number one on this list, it should be a universal opinion that Ohtani is the best player in all of baseball. Nobody has done what he's done, and it's very likely we will never see another player like him again.
Ohtani is one of the best hitters in the game. He hit 46 home runs in his MVP season and hit another 34 last season. He can get on base at a high clip, he can steal bases, he can hit doubles and triples. There is nothing he can't do offensively.
Ohtani's bat was ahead of his arm at the MLB level for a good amount of Ohtani's Angels career. Even when he won the MVP award, I think he was better at the plate than he was on the mound.
That narrative flipped when he posted a 2.33 ERA in 28 starts and 166 innings pitched last season. He finished fourth in the AL Cy Young balloting (should've been higher) and led the league with 11.9 K/9. He's allowed one run in his first 12 innings of 2023 with 18 strikeouts. I'd say Ohtani the pitcher has surpassed Ohtani the hitter, which is hard to fathom.
He's a superstar on both sides of the ball. He'd be considered one of the best players on the planet if he only did one. He does both. It's still hard to fathom. There's a lot of talk about his upcoming free agency, but let's just enjoy him for now.