Ranking every player on the Los Angeles Angels 40-man roster
Ranking the Angels 40-man roster: Who is No. 40 through No. 36?
40. LA Angels pitcher Jose Marte
Jose Marte is a pitcher who has appeared in 15 games for the Halos and has struggled mightily, posting a 7.80 ERA across two seasons. He's walked 21 batters while striking out 20 in 15 innings pitched. He's got good stuff, but often appeared to not know where it was going. He's on the 60-day IL as well, and is another DFA candidate.
39. LA Angels pitcher Justin Garza
The Angels signed Justin Garza to a split contract this offseason which essentially means he'll make more when he spends time in the majors than he would in the minors. It's not quite the same as an MLB contract. Garza had a 4.71 ERA in 21 appearances for Cleveland last season and is in the bullpen for AAA Salt Lake. He can be an option later in the year.
38. LA Angels pitcher Kolton Ingram
Kolton Ingram was the second player the Angels protected from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft by adding him to their 40-man roster. This was a no-brainer as he posted a 2.67 ERA in 50 appearances and 60.2 innings pitched while striking out 10.8 batters per nine. He's in AA right now, and will hopefully see some time in the bigs this year. Love his potential.
37. LA Angels infielder Michael Stefanic
Michael Stefanic hasn't been talked about much due to the infield depth the Angels have, but he put himself on the map after being a low-level prospect as he raked in the minors. He's a career .316 hitter in five minor league seasons, but struggled in his 61 MLB at-bats, recording just 12 hits. It's unlikely we see him in the bigs this season barring a ton of injuries.
36. LA Angels pitcher Chris Rodriguez
I like Chris Rodriguez a lot, but he simply hasn't pitched. He has 32 minor league appearances (29 starts) across four seasons and made 15 appearances (two starts) for the Angels in 2021. He missed the entirety of the 2022 season due to injury. Rodriguez can have success either as a starter or a reliever but he just has to pitch. He's on the IL right now. What role should the Angels use him in? That's the million dollar question.