Ranking every player on the Los Angeles Angels 40-man roster
Ranking the Angels 40-man roster: Who is No. 15 through No. 11?
15. LA Angels pitcher Jimmy Herget
Jimmy Herget thrived in a variety of roles for the Angels last season. He showed an ability to record more than three outs if needed, and even saved nine ballgames to end the season. He's unorthodox, but gets the job done. He's been the seventh inning man to start the year, that's a spot that I think makes sense for him.
14. LA Angels pitcher Matt Moore
Matt Moore was a late signee but is an important piece to this bullpen. He had a career year in 2022, posting a 1.95 ERA in 63 appearances and 74 innings pitched, thanks to a re-invented curveball. Moore is the best lefty in this bullpen and should get a ton of high-leverage opportunities.
13. LA Angels infielder Brandon Drury
Brandon Drury broke out in a big way last season, hitting 28 home runs and driving in 87 runs splitting time with the Reds and Padres. Drury mashed at a very hitter-friendly park and struggled after the trade, but the Angels should be able to milk production out of him. He brings versatility and power to the bottom of the lineup.
12. LA Angels pitcher Carlos Estevez
Carlos Estevez had a rough first spring as a member of the Angels but has thrown three scoreless innings to begin the season. He hasn't had a save opportunity yet, but Estevez does appear to have that role for now. I expect him to have a good year pitching away from Coors Field.
11. LA Angels infielder Jared Walsh
If Jared Walsh can get back to his all-star form, this offense will be elite. Having a guy in Walsh who torments right-handed pitching when healthy hitting fifth or sixth is such a luxury. It's even more of a luxury when you have a real platoon partner like Brandon Drury capable of filling in against lefties. Walsh getting healthy is the most important thing, and he's on the Injured List right now. Hopefully he'll be back soon and pick up where he left off in Spring Training.