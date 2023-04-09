Ranking every player on the Los Angeles Angels 40-man roster
Ranking the Angels 40-man roster: Who is No. 10 through No. 6?
10. LA Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe
Logan O'Hoppe looks like the real deal. He's hit two home runs and driven in eight runs in his first six games of the season. He's looked unbelievable behind the plate as well. It might be too early to proclaim him a top-10 player on the team since he's played in 11 MLB games, but I get to be biased since this is my list. I've been blown away by this man and think he's a future star.
9. LA Angels infielder Gio Urshela
Gio Urshela didn't really have an established role when the Angels traded for him, but he won the starting shortstop during Spring Training by swinging a hot bat and looking much better than expected defensively. Urshela is a third baseman so defense at short won't be his strong-suit, but the bat is too good to leave on the bench. He'll be an important player to this team.
8. LA Angels pitcher Reid Detmers
Reid Detmers is a pitcher waiting to breakout. The stuff is there, and he's added a lot of velocity heading into the 2023 season. He finished the 2022 season very strongly, and even threw a no-hitter. He didn't look great in his first start, but I expect the southpaw to take another step forward for the Angels this season.
7. LA Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe
Hunter Renfroe is just a consistent bopper. He can hit 30 homers seemingly in his sleep, and should have a big year for the Halos. He's hit at least 26 home runs in every full season he's played excluding the 2020 season. He's a huge upgrade from Jo Adell who he replaced on this roster.
6. LA Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson
Tyler Anderson was the first player the Angels signed this offseason, as he signed a three-year $39 million dollar deal. Anderson likely won't repeat the all-star season he had with the Dodgers, but at that price he doesn't have to. Be a solid mid-rotation arm and give the Angels length. He was really good in his first start, not as good in his second.