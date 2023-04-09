Ranking every player on the Los Angeles Angels 40-man roster
Ranking the Angels 40-man roster: Who is No. 5 through No. 2?
5. LA Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval
Patrick Sandoval broke out in 2022 and had a sub-3.00 ERA in 27 starts. He's a potential all-star sleeper if he has a good start to his 2023 campaign, and he has, as he's allowed two runs in his first 11 innings pitched. When he's aggressive and attacking the zone I think Sandoval is really, really good. My hope for him is he gives a bit more length in his starts this season.
4. LA Angels infielder Anthony Rendon
Anthony Rendon is a tricky player to rank. We know how good he is when he's healthy. He just hasn't been healthy at all, which is why he isn't third on this list. He's played in just 160 games as an Angel, missing substantial time due to injuries and suspensions. He's back from his latest suspension, let's hope he stays on the field now. The Angels need his bat in the middle of their lineup.
3. LA Angels outfielder Taylor Ward
The breakout happened, and Taylor Ward is for real. He slashed .281/.360/.473 with 23 home runs and 65 RBI last season in 135 games. The numbers would've been better had he not played through injuries. He grew into a legitimate leadoff hitter and is a staple there in 2023. Ward has a .907 in his first 34 at-bats of 2023. If he can stay healthy, I'm very confident an all-star appearance will be in the cards for him this season.
2. LA Angels outfielder Mike Trout
It's definitely weird to have Mike Trout at number two, especially with him being a top-two or three player in all of baseball, but that's where we're at. Trout is still flat-out ridiculous offensively. He hit 40 home runs in 119 games last season. He didn't even have enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title and he hit 40 homers, just absurd. He's hit another three in his first eight games in 2023. Just stay healthy.