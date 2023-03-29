Ranking the top 3 Angels extension candidates not named Shohei Ohtani
1) The Angels should extend Patrick Sandoval before Opening Day
To me, Patrick Sandoval is the most obvious extension candidate for the Angels right now. He's young and proven.
This past season was his first one making a full slate of starts as he stayed healthy and he was quite good. The southpaw posted a 2.91 ERA in 27 starts and 148.2 innings pitched.
Sandoval is not a finished product as a pitcher, as his walk numbers were high and he didn't give the Angels length they might've wanted, but a 2.91 ERA is absolutely nothing to scoff at.
Sandoval getting through a full season was great to see, and now he looks to have taken another jump. His performance in Spring Training as well as both of his WBC starts were extremely encouraging.
Sandoval is 26 years old and is under team control through the 2026 season. If the Angels can get him signed through the arbitration years and adding on another couple of free agency years, I think this would be smart.