LA Angels record vs Texas Rangers in 2021
The LA Angels owned the Texas Rangers last year. Their head-to-head record against them was 11-8, and that's even without Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon who will be back this year. It goes to show that they're going to continue dominating the Rangers when they come back.
Sure, Texas got better this offseason. But, so will the Angels now that Trout, Rendon, Justin Upton, and Patrick Sandoval will be healthy. It really is frustrating to think about how good the Angels could have been last year if it weren't for them being one of the most injured teams in baseball, if not THE most injured team in the game. Alex Cobb and Jo Adell were hurt too.
But even looking at the matchup against the Rangers, specifically, Trout absolutely mashes baseballs when playing Texas. Trouty has a career .332/.452/.625 (1.076 OPS) against the Rangers, and has 40 home runs, 133 runs scored, and 113 RBIs against them in 166 games.
LA Angels' franchise player Trout owns the Texas Rangers.
Sure, the Texas Rangers added Jon Gray this offseason to help out with that poor pitching against Trout, and opposing offenses in general. But Gray isn't anyone the Halos should be afraid of. He has a lifetime 4.59 ERA to go along with a lifetime 1.338 WHIP.
The Rangers' rotation better improve much more than that if they want to stop Trout. And there aren't many more good starters on the free agent market available. That also hurts the Angels, as they have serious needs in starting pitching as well. They may not need it against the Rangers, however, as the Angels B-team dominated the rivalry last year. Now that the team will finally be healthy, it could get ugly for Texas when they come to Anaheim.