LA Angels respond to J.J. Watt's spring training plea in perfect way
Arizona Cardinals future First-Ballot Hall of Fame Defensive Lineman J.J. Watt recently asked the LA Angels when Shohei Ohtani would be pitching so he could experience the heroic two-way sensation in person. The team responded promptly, offering the star football player free tickets:
I can't blame Watt. If you're living across the street from Tempe Diablo Stadium, you HAVE to take the time to go watch the two best players in the game and more. Sure enough, the Angels followed through. After the game, Watt made a post shouting out the dominance of Ohtani, pointing out just how amazing what he's doing is:
One of the greatest defensive linemen in NFL history, Watt certainly knows how it is to be at the top of his professional sport. For him to give this type of praise to Ohtani speaks volumes to just how dominant of an athlete ShoTime is.
J.J. Watt ended up seeing the LA Angels on the perfect day.
J.J. Watt of course was stoked to see Shohei Ohtani play both ways for the LA Angels, and Ohtani certainly delivered during the game. Going one for three at the plate with an RBI, Ohtani also got both the start and the win on the mound for the Halos. He only allowed two hits in 3.1 innings.
The Halos won 10-5 to advance to 8-4 on the season. Justin Upton smoked two home runs (one grand slam) in three at-bats for six RBIs. Both Jared Walsh and Tyler Wade had three-hit days, and the team combined for 15 hits.
Ohtani has been having a remarkable spring, hitting to an incredible .333/.500/.778 (1.278 OPS) slash line to go along with two home runs already in 10 games. It foreshadows what is lining up to be another sensational campaign from the player who just had the greatest season in baseball history just last year.