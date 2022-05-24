LA Angels retired numbers
No. 50: Jimmie Reese--LA Angels Conditioning Coach
Jimmie Reese was a conditioning coach of the LA Angels for 23 seasons. He started in 1972 and did the job until he unfortunately passed in 1994 (he was 92 years old). To do the job he did at as old of an age as he did, it showed his dedication to this Angels franchise.
Reese had quite a fulfilling baseball career, playing in the Majors for a few years as well. He played second base for the Yankees for two seasons and he played with the Cardinals for a year too. He batted .346 in his first Big League season with the Yanks, adding an .871 OPS to go along with it.
This was not the only prestigious honor that Reese achieved with the Angels. He threw out the first pitch of the 1989 All-Star Game (which was in Anaheim). Speaking of All-Star Games, Reese was named an honorary captain for the American League team during the 1992 All-Star Game.
Clearly, Reese's impact on the game was surely felt, and not even just by the Angels. His number deserved to be retired by the team he topped off his legendary life in baseball with.