LA Angels retired numbers
No. 11: Jim Fregosi--LA Angels Infielder
Jim Fregosi's No. 11 was retired by the LA Angels, and it was for good reason. He was a six-time All-Star, and had a 116 OPS+ with the Halos. A durable player, he played in at least 147 games for the Angels from 1963 to 1970. He played with the team in general from 1961 to 1971.
He once had 13 triples in a season with Anaheim, which happened back in 1968. That led the American League. His best year, however, was in 1970. He hit .278/.353/.459 (.812 OPS) with a career-high 127 OPS+. He had career-highs in home runs (22), RBIs (82), and runs scored (95).
The best part about Fregosi is that even in years where he wasn't known as one of the most productive players in the game at his position, he still found ways to contribute.
For instance, in 1965 Fregosi was not an All-Star and also had just a .744 OPS. He still, however, led the A.L. in sacrifice bunts with 15. He always found ways to help manufacture runs. It's also important to remember who he was defensively for the Halos too, as he even won a Gold Glove with the Angels in 1967.