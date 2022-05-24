LA Angels retired numbers
No. 30: Nolan Ryan--LA Angels Starting Pitcher
The best retired player in LA Angels history is of course Nolan Ryan. Retiring his number was likely the easiest decision Anaheim has ever had to make in its entire history. Ryan played for the Angels for eight years. He was truly sensational in his time here.
Ryan won 138 of his 324 wins while with the Halos. He only lost 121. He posted a 3.07 ERA with the Halos, which was a career-best mark. That 138 wins with the Angels were a career-best with any team too. Ryan had a 115 ERA+, and struck out 10 batters per nine innings with the Halos. In those times, that was absolutely absurd.
He had a career-high 2,416 strikeouts with the Halos out of his 5,714 Ks in his career. Nobody has ever struck out as many batters as Ryan in MLB history. Very few pitchers in history have been more influential to the game and as recognizable as Ryan. To have him representing the Angels was and will always be something the fans appreciate to the fullest.
Halo fans will have to wait a bit before Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani see their numbers retired, but it's always worth looking back at the past legends and what they mean to this organization.